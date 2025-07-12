Big Brother 27 episode 2 preview: What will we learn?

If you are like us you are probably off somewhere very-much in your feelings for one simple reason: The lack of Big Brother 27 live feeds. Why couldn’t we get them for this first weekend? Instead, we are stuck waiting until after the Sunday show, which better be one of the best episodes ever simply to compensate for it.

Now what is there to actually look forward to from this? Well, this is where we will say there are at least a handful of different things we are actively looking forward to.

For starters, let’s throw out here the fact that we should know almost immediately who the Accomplice is. Ever since the premiere the internet detectives have been at work and while Amy is the leading candidate, we’ve also heard some chatter towards the likes of Adrian, Ava, Morgan, and others. There are almost so many theories that we circle back to the idea that there are no real theories at all — and that is a part of the fun with this show.

Beyond that, we know already that Vince is the first Head of Household of Big Brother 27 and he faces a tough choice of who to nominate. He will most likely name his three nominees on the Sunday show and with that, try to form some alliances. One of the reasons why we are personally stoked for there to be a 90-minute episode coming up is the opportunity it affords us to really take a look at a lot of these larger elements when it comes to gameplay. We know that competitions are fun and all, but they are rarely the reason why seasons remain iconic after the fact. This season has so far a great cast, and we want to see the folks at CBS really promote them at just about every turn.

