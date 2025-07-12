Elsbeth season 3 premiere date revealed at CBS — wish a twist!

If you are eager to learn when Elsbeth season 3 is going to be coming out on CBS, let’s just say we have awesome news! Not only is there a premiere date out there, but it is coming at a time more viewers may be watching than ever.

So what are we looking at here? Well, according to the network, the plan is to bring the series back on the air starting on Sunday, October 12 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time — with a caveat that this could change to a certain extent. Remember that this is a show that is coming on after NFL football, 60 Minutes, and then also Matlock. If football runs long, we could see it airing a little bit later. (It will be moving to the standard Thursday timeslot soon after.)

So what is the story going to be moving forward here? Well, we do tend to think that it begins with Elsbeth continuing to do what she does best, albeit in the midst of some changes at the police force. We do think that casting great guest stars will be one of the most important things for this show — as it has always been. Elsbeth likely has more in common with Poker Face than any other TV shows at this point. It is mostly about the mystery and the fun; odds are, this is not going to change.

If you are wondering when we are going to get the first promo / teaser for what lies ahead, our general feeling is that something more is going to emerge by the time we get to mid-September. CBS does not always release full-length trailers for their shows, but they have every reason possible to push this one further. Doesn’t it just bring too much to the table for them with big names? That makes it infinitely easier to promote.

