Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: Are any Crawford loose ends left?

Even though the story arc featuring Michael Emerson as Judge Crawford on Elsbeth is now said and done, does that mean there are no remnants?

Well, consider this for a moment — before the corrupt judge’s demise, we know that he is preparing ways for everyone from Wagner to Elsbeth’s ex to feel his wrath. Is all of that now over? It is at least something meriting a further investigation!

With that, let’s just go ahead and set the stage further! Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Jonathan Tolins had the following to say

“That is certainly something we are going to be talking about Day 1 in the writers’ room for Season 3 … We like to have a show where we don’t just throw out things and never think of them again. We like the idea that things are constantly having repercussions moving forward.”

Ultimately, we always do think that it is a good move for a show like this to look back at the past here and there — as long as you do not live there for the long-term. Variety is always important here! One of the great things about Elsbeth in general is that they have a really deep bench of people that they can bring back and feature in some other way — even if they were locked up, like we saw at the end of season 2.

Above all else, the #1 thing for us as a viewer here is just that we continue to see really fun stories. If that happens, we do think that we are going to be satisfied no matter what. Season 3 should premiere this fall, and fingers crossed we get more specific premiere-date information in the next couple of weeks.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 3 on CBS?

