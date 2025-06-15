Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: Carrie Preston’s guest-star hopes

If there is one thing that we consider to be a defining characteristic of Elsbeth at the moment, it is all of the various guest stars. We have seen so many of them over the years already, and we tend to think that we’re going to be getting more and more of them when the series returns to CBS this fall.

After all, consider this: If you are a great actor, isn’t this a show that you should love to do? It is pretty guaranteed that you are going to get a meaty role and still, one that only requires 2-3 weeks of your time for the most part. We do not think that a lot of other network TV shows offer up this sort of opportunity.

So as we move forward, who could we be seeing join Carrie Preston on board the series? Speaking per Us Weekly while (fittingly) at the Tony Awards, here is what the actress had to say:

There’s so many people on this red carpet that I’ve met tonight or that I know. I always ask them, ‘Do you wanna be on the show? Because I’ll pass it along … So I saw Brooke Shields tonight. I saw Celia Keenan-Bolger tonight. Of course Cole Escola. I’d like to see if we can round up pretty much everybody on Broadway and get them on.

We have certainly seen some Broadway actors on board Elsbeth already and thanks to the series filming in New York City, we also tend to think that it makes all of these cameos all the easier to pull off. We imagine that a couple of guest stars are going to become clear before Elsbeth returns; some others, meanwhile, could be under a heavy lock and key for a bit.

