Elsbeth season 3 premiere date A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that from now until the end of June, we are going to get some more insight on an Elsbeth season 3 premiere date? There is at least an argument to be made.

After all, remember for a moment here that June / early July tends to be when a number of these reveals happen. CBS has already confirmed that the Carrie Preston drama is going to be coming out this fall, so why in the world would you wait?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reactions and reviews!

In the end, we tend to think that there’s a good chance we’ll have clarity this month, though we don’t really think there are too many people confused as to when the show approximately could be back. (Odds are, it will be either late September or early October.) Instead, more of the questions surround what the story is going to look like.

There are a few different ways in which you could look at the future of Elsbeth as a show. There could be a school of thought, for example, that wants to see some larger arcs — take the Judge Crawford storyline, and then expand it to another level. However, there could also be another group of people who want to see the show be more like Poker Face forever, where it really relies more on just the story-of-the-week plot and works to make that as great as possible.

At this point two seasons in, we have a lot of faith in the writers to tell whatever story they are most passionate about — even if it is a mix of things. Our big hope is just that the title character remains curious, and that we can have a ton of fun along the way. If we get those two things, the end result here should be pretty darn great.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Elsbeth season 3, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







