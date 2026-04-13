Rooster season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Back to normal?

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Rooster season 1 episode 7 — so what will the focal point of the story be?

Before we goo too far into “All the Dogs’ Names” here, let’s just issue a reminder that there are a handful of stories still to come this season. This particular episode does not have to worry about building up to the finale just yet, but of course we do wonder if some storylines are already lingering there. So much of the narrative here is about finding yourself, and we know that Greg has made some steps in the right direction. However, at the same time, do we have a clear sense of who he is going to be come finale time yet? Hardly.

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To get a few more details as to what lies ahead here, check out the full Rooster season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Greg, Cristle, and Tommy attempt a return to normalcy after an embarrassing mishap. Meanwhile, Archie meets Sunny’s father, Walt offers Dylan a new position following Dean Riggs’ return, and Katie deals with her evolving feelings for Archie.

We do think that all of these details serve as a great reminder of what this show really is — even though there are a lot of smart, professional people here, it is totally a mistake to think that they all have their lives together. Katie has gone through it this season trying to reckon with all things Archie. Meanwhile, Greg has tried to grow accustomed to a new role with a myriad of different results at the center of it.

No matter what happens from here on out, at least you do not need to worry about the future. After all, a season 2 of Rooster has already been confirmed.

Related – Be sure to see more news on the renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Rooster season 1 episode 7 on HBO?

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