Rooster renewed early for season 2 at HBO!

Even though there are still several episodes still to go in Rooster season 1 over at HBO, you do not have to wait too long to see what’s next.

Today, the folks over at the network indicated that the comedy starring Steve Carell will be back for a season 2, news that certainly does not come as much of a surprise. The first season proved to be extremely successful in the ratings for the network, and we do think that they love having a big sort of mainstream show similar to what executive producer Bill Lawrence is doing over at Apple TV with Shrinking. The early renewal does make it more possible that everyone can start filming this year, and then the series itself can return in 2027.

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In a statement, here is what a number of key players had to say when it comes to Rooster coming back for more.

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series – “It’s been heartening to feel the audience embrace ROOSTER, as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill and Matt bring this character to life. Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we’re looking forward to seeing what Ludlow’s Spring Semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble.”

Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television – “ROOSTER is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved. Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell. We’re thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer.”

Bill Lawrence, co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer – “We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast. It’s been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me.”

Related – Get more insight on the next Rooster episode

What are you most excited about when it comes to the Rooster renewal?

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