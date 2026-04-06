Rooster season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Greg’s new fling

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Rooster season 1 episode 6 — do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the Steve Carell series is not really looking right now to deviate from what it’s been. We are talking about a character-based comedy where you see people in atypical situations that they have to find their way out of. Greg is going to have some victories over the course of the season but at the same time, a number of setbacks. Life never goes in a straight line, and we honestly think that since taking the new teaching job, Greg has realized that he has more stuff to work out than he ever first realized.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Rooster season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

While relishing in his new fling, Greg offers a struggling Tommy a place to crash. Later, Katie confronts the student behind some personal campus graffiti, Dylan impresses Walt in her new role, and Sunny wrestles with a prestigious job offer.

Ultimately, we do think there is a chance the stakes get a little bit higher as the show moves closer to the finale — but does it have to in order to be successful? We honestly think that one of the most appealing things about the story right now is that it has a cozy charm and feel to much of what it does — in addition to of course the comedy. HBO has yet to officially renew it for a second season but from where we stand, it honestly feels like it is a done deal so long as Carell and the producers want to continue telling these stories.

What do you most want to see on Rooster season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

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