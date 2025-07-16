Matlock season 2 cast celebrates Kathy Bates Emmy nomination

There were a number of Emmy nominations revealed today that were absolutely worth celebrating. Of course, Kathy Bates has to be up there!

After all, today the 77-year old actress became the oldest person ever nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Not only that, but she also gave network TV a rather nice boost at a time when a lot of these shows are not getting this sort of love. We do tend to think that this show could elevate a number of other network programs. Or, at the very least, that is exactly what we’re hoping for at this point.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video where Bates walks onto the set and is greeted immediately by a lot of love. She eventually makes a small speech, one where she claims that getting to work with everyone is the real gift that she is grateful for at this point in her career. This is a woman who has had an opportunity to take on a number of great roles and yet, you can argue that Matty is one of her best. This is an opportunity for her to take on a couple of different parts all at once — you have Matlock at the firm, and them you have her real life separate from that.

Moving into episode 2, we certainly think that there is a lot more great material that she will ultimately have to handle. After all, she still has not unraveled every single thing when it comes to what happened around her daughter’s death. Olympia has a little more information, but what is she going to do about it? That is something we are currently left to wonder since she is conflicted in her own right.

What are you most eager to see moving into Matlock season 2 for Matty?

Do you think that Kathy Bates will win the Emmy? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for more.

