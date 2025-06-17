Matlock season 2 spoilers: Meet Julian’s former stepmother

We do realize that we may be waiting for a while still to see the Matlock season 2 premiere on CBS, so why not enjoy more casting updates?

Well, we at least can say that moving into the next chapter of the drama, expanding the universe will be one emphasis of showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. Sure, we could meet more people in Matty’s world, but also some who are close to other characters. In this instance, that also means getting to see one of Julian’s former stepmothers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with TV Insider, the EP had the following to say about this new character:

“There are a lot of interesting new characters coming. You’ll meet Senior’s [Beau Bridges] third ex-wife who he married because she was smart … That’s a mistake he vows he will never make again. You’ll meet her, and you’ll meet a lot of interesting new characters who are coming. I think I’ll leave it at that.”

Meanwhile, Snyder Urman also described further how the dynamic is much different this coming season thanks to Olympia’s awareness of the document:

“The big thing about the second season is that you had a first season where Matty was in control of everything. She was the puppet master. Coming into the second season, Olympia knows about the document and has the document in her hands … You have this person who comes in and says he’s her grandson’s father. You’re going to see Matty, who’s a character that thrives under control… how does she behave when things are out of control? That’s going to be really interesting to watch.”

As someone who likes tension, it only does feel like this season of Matlock will bring it! Will there be a time where other characters learn the truth? We are certainly curious.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock right now, including some premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 2 when it does premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







