Matlock season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Matlock season 2 premiere date between now and the end of June?

It goes without saying at this point, but we are hoping that we are going to get some more insight on the Kathy Bates show’s future, and also sooner rather than later. Is that going to happen? Well, let’s just say that there is a curious debate to have in regards to this subject. We recognize that there will be a fandom that wants all the details today, but CBS is not going to do that.

Instead, here is what we can say for those out there hoping to get some more insight soon — there is a good chance that a season 2 premiere date will be coming this month. Why? Well, for those who are currently unaware, late June or July is when we do tend to get good news on a lot of network TV shows. There is no real reason to think that this is about to change.

As for the story of Matlock season 2, it does feel like a lot will depend on what Olympia wants to do. She knows the truth here about Julian but at the same time, what is she going to do about it? What makes this so complicated is that there are a number of different forces at play, and her family life could end up being impacted by what she does or does not do. Meanwhile, all of this impacts Matty, who does still have a secret that the bulk of the firm does not know about. Olympia has decided to keep some things quiet for now, but will that last forever?

