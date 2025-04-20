Matlock season 2 spoilers: Is another huge mystery ahead?

At this point, we are well-aware of the fact that Matlock season is coming on CBS and with that, there are so many reasons for excitement!

Where do we start off here? Well, there are a couple of things that do have to be tackled first, whether it be Alfie’s presumed father or what Olympia is going to do with the knowledge she has of the document. Beyond these, though, there is something else exciting to look towards here — a mystery that is rather hard to predict as of right now!

Speaking to TV Guide, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman offers up a small sense of what more could be coming from here:

There is a big mystery that [will launch] in Season 2. There are tentacles from this mystery, because we have to answer what is going to happen with this document at the launch. It opens a window and we launch. Big mystery. I think it’s quite satisfying. The end of the second season is going to be really, really surprising.

We do tend to think that in general, this show is great in that it can constantly morph and change. We recognize that Matty’s secret may not be out for everyone to hear as of yet, but doesn’t it feel inevitable that it is going to come out eventually? We tend to at least think so! You do need to do whatever you can in order to ensure that there is always something else to keep people watching. Luckily, we do have a lot of faith in Urman and the whole team, given that they were able to constantly offer up surprises over the course of season 1. At this point a year ago, we all thought this was a simple Matlock reboot!

What do you think we are going to see moving into Matlock season 2, especially with a new mystery?

