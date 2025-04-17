Matlock season 2 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, of course it makes some sense to want a Matlock season 2 premiere date. Why wait on that?

Before we even get too deep into that subject now, let’s just start with a reminder that you are, in fact, going to see the show back for another chapter! That has been known for a good while now, as the series has generated both solid ratings and then also a lot of critical acclaim. We’ve been lucky to have that all settled for some time and instead, we’re looking now towards the future in so many other ways.

Now, let’s put together a brief timeline of events here, shall we? There is a good chance that you’ll get to see where Matlock lands on the fall schedule when CBS has their upfront presentation in May. A more exact date will be revealed most likely in June. Our general expectation is that the Kathy Bates drama will return in either late September or October; it would be a surprise if it moves from Thursday nights, given that it has performed rather well there for the most part.

In terms of the overall story, the only other thing that we can say right now is that we anticipate that there is going to be a lot more when it comes to great twists and turns moving forward. This is a show that really proved itself in that department in the pilot, when it managed to completely defy what the majority of our expectations were for it going into the project. Who would think that this would be the sort of story we were getting? It proved to be engrossing and then some.

