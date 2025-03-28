Matlock season 2 spoilers: Could Melanie Lynskey appear?

Given that the first season of Matlock proved to be such an overwhelming success at CBS, will season 2 then be bigger and better?

Well, if nothing else, we can at least say the following with some overwhelming confidence: There are going to be more people eager to turn up at some point. Could one of them be Jason Ritter’s own wife in Melanie Lynskey? The Yellowjackets star has expressed interest in turning up at some point, and that makes sense — remember here that Ritter has filmed a spot on her show, though it has yet to actually air.

Speaking to TV Insider, Kat Coiro, director and executive producer, had the following to say about a possible Lynskey appearance:

“There are a lot of amazing actors who have expressed interest in coming onto the second season, which is always really exciting. One that’s public is Jason’s wife, Melanie Lynskey.”

So long as the schedules work out, we do think that there’s a good chance that this happens. Why wouldn’t it? Also, remember for a moment here that we have yet to see Yellowjackets renewed and while we are sure it is going to happen, at the same time, is there any reason to think that it is going to be rushed? Personally, we don’t imagine that it will be for a wide array of different reasons.

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see a Matlock season 2 premiere date revealed later this spring or summer — also, that we see the show back in some official capacity this fall. While we do think that we are going to get answers to a number of big questions, some other things may be left for the long-term future.

