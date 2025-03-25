Matlock season 1 finale spoilers: Are some answers coming?

We know that in a matter of weeks, the Matlock season 1 finale is poised to air on CBS — so what are we going to learn along the way?

Well, we should go ahead and note that the real joy of this series comes in learning a little bit more about whether or not Matty can get justice for what happened to her daughter. Who is the person at the firm responsible for what happened to the drug? We know that a show like this imperative on giving us answers at some point — it is really just a matter of when.

Well, speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman indicates that you will learn the truth about who is responsible at the end of the season … but there may still be lingering threads elsewhere:

You get the answer to that central question, and then, we push forward into the next season.

Does this mean that Kathy Bates’ character is going to be able to finish Matlock with her identity still hidden? There is a chance of that, as learning the identity of the person responsible does not mean we’re getting all the answers elsewhere.

At this particular moment in time, the only other thing we can say is just that this show could eventually function just fine even if Matty’s real identity is out there, depending of course on how it is handled. We have a lot of trust in general with Urman, who was able to make several seasons of Jane the Virgin despite it having a premise that could come across as over-the-top otherwise.

