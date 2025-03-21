Matlock season 1 finale spoilers: First look at two-hour event!

For those who are not currently aware, the Matlock season 1 finale is currently set to arrive on Thursday, April 17. Oh, and did we mention that it is going to be huge? It absolutely will.

We would love to sit here and say with confidence that this is where you are going to get answers to a lot of the big questions this season, but we’re not even sure that we can say that fully. Our general feeling right now is that we will get some resolution, but at the same time, also a lot of other questions when it comes to what the future holds.

To get a little more insight on what is to come, just take a look at the Matlock season 1 finale synopsis:

“Tricks of the Trade – Part One” and “Tricks of the Trade – Part Two” – When Sarah’s client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy attempts to help her handle the case while Matty and Olympia contend with a pressing confidential matter, on a special two-hour first season finale of the CBS Original Series MATLOCK, Thursday, April 17 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that Matty’s secret has been one of the most exciting parts of the season but simultaneously, we would be equally curious to learn what happens in the event said secret comes out. One way or another, we do tend to think that there is going to be a cliffhanger and you have to be prepared.

