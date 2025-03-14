Matlock season 1 episode 16 spoilers: After whistleblower reveal…

While we may be waiting for a while to see Matlock season 1 episode 16 arrive on CBS, one thing does still feel clear. The story is set to go in some exciting and dramatic places!

After all, we expected that a big whistleblower reveal was going to come at some point and yet, who would’ve thought that it would be Mrs. Belvin? She is the Redditor who helped to get the ball rolling and hopefully, we are about to find out more about why she did some of what she did.

Speaking further now to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman went further into what lies ahead — in particular, how she’s narrowed down the field in the way in which she has:

That’s the journey of the next episode and pieces keep falling into place and the plot will reveal itself. But you will find out why she said “One of those three people.” And Matty will make contact with her. I’m smiling because it’s fun, the way she does it.

Ultimately, this exchange could be both incredibly entertaining and at the same time, very much illuminating. It is easily the sort of thing that has us eager for whatever is going to be happening leading into the finale. If you needed a reminder for whatever reason, Matlock is only an 18-episode show this season and by virtue of that, some answers could be coming quickly. We do think that we’re going to be getting a certain number of answers and yet, at the same time, we wouldn’t be surprised if there is some sort of cliffhanger thrown in here at the same time. There is a season 2 ordered! Why not give people further reasons to be excited about what’s next?

