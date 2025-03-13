Matlock season 1 episode 16 return date: ‘The Johnson Case’

After what you have a chance to see on CBS tonight, do you want to get a Matlock season 1 episode 16 return date?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, you are not going to be seeing a new installment on the show next week, and the same goes here for the week after. What’s the reasoning for that? Well, the simplest answer we can offer is that it is somewhat of a tradition for the network during the early days of the NCAA Tournament. This is the first year for the Kathy Bates series dealing with it, but a lot of other shows have tackled it for a rather long time. The plan is for new episodes to return on April 3, and we know that there are three more left this season! (Remember that there has already been a season 2 renewal, so that is not something that you have to worry about for now.)

Below, you can see the full Matlock season 1 episode 16 return date to get some more news all about what is ahead:

“The Johnson Case” – Olympia tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case, on MATLOCK, Thursday, April 3 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do tend to think that Olympia’s story is going to get in an increasingly interesting place as we get to the finale, but the same goes for Matty, as well. Just based on the sort of show this is, it feels inevitable that the stakes are going to get higher and even crazier as we inch closer and closer to the finish line.

