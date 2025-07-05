Destination X episode 7 sneak peek: After the Mack shocker…

As we get prepared to see Destination X episode 7 on NBC in just a couple of days, all the gameplay should be cranked up a notch. How can it not be?

First and foremost, let’s just note that every single person had the right answer when it comes to their location on episode 6, and Rick is very-much the reason for that when it comes to some other players. That is why Peter, in a new sneak peek over at Collider, indicates that he is going to work hard in order to return the favor. Despite being called out by Josh at the end of the premiere Rick has somehow insulated himself really well again, to the point where Peter is suddenly thought of as the bigger threat. As for the reason why, it really just comes down to him getting rid of Mack when he had the chance. He recognized that she was the biggest threat, and now she is gone.

What we do get a sense of from watching this preview is that moving forward, everyone is going to be far more secretive when it comes to who they trust and give information to — and shouldn’t they really? This feels like one of those things that is incredibly important at this stage, since the game should start shifting into self-preservation even more than alliances.

No matter where the contestants are moving forward, it certainly appears beautiful! You have the mountains in the background, but also a beautiful bridge and plenty of water. Is it Croatia? Slovenia? Both of them feel like legitimately strong possibilities at this point, and we know the clues are about to get a whole lot tougher…

