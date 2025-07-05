Reacher season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Reacher season 4 premiere date at some point between now and the end of July? More than likely, we don’t have to tell you the demand is there. We want nothing more than to see it back as soon as possible!

Now, unfortunately, this is where things have to come to (somewhat) of a screeching halt as we remind you that there are not going to be new episodes for a rather long stretch of time. Production for the Alan Ritchson series is currently underway and without a doubt, this is great! Unfortunately, this is where we also have to remind you that filming definitely does not mean that Prime Video is going to rush into bringing the series back.

Here is where things presently stand: The fourth season is almost certainly not going to air until next year. As a matter of fact, there is a good chance that we are talking about the second half of next year as opposed to the early going. We are lucky to know that the Neagley spin-off is going to be coming up first, and there is going to be a chance to see Ritchson turn up at some point in that story as Reacher. Meanwhile, the same potentially goes for Maria Sten on his show, as well.

Based on where things do stand, we tend to think that getting any more news over the course of this month would be a miracle within itself. We are fine with waiting, mostly because we’re well-aware that season 3 only premiered four and a half months ago. It would be easier to come in here from a different point of view had we been waiting for a long stretch of time.

