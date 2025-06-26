Reacher season 4 spoilers: Meet the new Jacob Merrick

Reacher season 4 is actively in production, and there is apparently one major change that has already been made regarding casting.

According to a report from Deadline, Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette has been officially brought in to be a major part of the Alan Ritchson drama. His role is that of Jacob Merrick, and it is technically a recasting — the part had originally gone to Jay Baruchel, who (per the publication) “was forced to exit the series to attend to a personal matter.” This sort of in-season change does happen here and there with shows, and we tend to think that if anything was shot previously with Jay, it can be redone and switched around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you want to know more about the Merrick character, Prime Video notes that he is “a small-town policeman” and that is more or less it. On paper, though, that makes us think that we could be having a setting that is a little similar to season 1 — and could it feel almost like a buddy-cop movie this time around? If nothing else, that would be fun to see — and we do appreciate it that the show does consistently try to make each season feel rather different than the one that came before.

As for when Reacher season 4 is eventually going to premiere, we just hope that you are ready to wait for a good while. There is no evidence that the show will be back until at least mid-to-late 2026, and it could be even longer than that! In the short-term, our general belief is that Prime Video is going to prioritize the Neagley spin-off led by Maria Sten, as it is the show that wrapped production the earliest.

Related – Learn even more news regarding Reacher season 4 and what to expect

Is there anything that you are especially eager to see moving into Reacher season 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







