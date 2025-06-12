Reacher season 4: Alan Ritchson reveals source material

While you are eagerly awaiting some more substantial updates related to Reacher season 4, we can at least say the following: What Lee Child book the story is based on.

In a new post on Instagram, star Alan Ritchson himself confirmed that this batch of episodes is going to be based on the book Gone Tomorrow, one that we know a lot of longtime Jack Reacher fans really enjoy. We expect that a lot of elements of that story are going to be present here, though there is also a chance at some subtle changes. After all, we have seen that when it comes to settings and the like on the show in the past.

Over the next several months, it is certainly our hope that we are going to be hearing more when it comes to both the cast and story of the upcoming installment — and we certainly hope that is the case given that the actual show itself is still, more than likely, a good ways off. For now, we are really just crossing our fingers and hoping that we will be seeing the show back at some point in 2026, though it would most likely be later in the year as opposed to the early going.

Even if you know nothing about the Gone Tomorrow book, we do think it is still fair to say that there is going to be a lot of action, drama, and a whole lot more ahead — in other news, precisely what you have enjoyed about the story from the very beginning. Reacher knows what its fans tend to want, and that’s why there have been so many epic battles already.

