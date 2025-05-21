Reacher season 4: Alan Ritchson prepares for filming, talks spin-off

For everyone out there who are most excited to see Reacher season 4 arrive at Prime Video, why not get another tease for it?

The first thing that we really should say here is pretty simple. Production has not formally started off on the Alan Ritchson series yet, and there is a simple reason for it: The Neagley spin-off is filming! The two series film with a similar crew, and one could dovetail (at least metaphorically) into the next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

In a new post on Instagram, Ritchson offered up an update on what is to come, discussing both his work on the spin-off but also saying that “Season 4 is right around the corner and dare I say… May be the best season yet?”. If that is not a good endorsement for the future of the series, what is? He also noted that the next chapter of the show may end up being the most physical yet, which is really saying something when you consider that last season. Alan squared off with a guy who is literally nicknamed “The Dutch Giant.” If you needed a reminder of how dangerous and crazy this show can be, this is it.

As nice as it is to have all of these updates, this is where we do have to advise you to utilize a certain amount of patience here. After all, we would not be shocked if the spin-off arrives next year, which means that Reacher itself may not return until late 2026 or early 2027. It only behooves Amazon to try and put as big of a gap between these shows as they can in order to build anticipation and give more time for other projects.

Related – Be sure to get some more conversation on Reacher now, including some season 4 premiere date hopes

What are you most excited to see moving into Reacher season 4 when the show comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







