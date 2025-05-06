Reacher season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there going to be a chance to learn something more about a Reacher season 4 premiere date between now and the end of May? Of course, it would be excellent if it were to happen, mostly because this is a huge popular show and beyond just that, there are easily so many stories that are still worth telling.

Now as for whether or not we are actually going to get it, let’s just say that this is where things start to get more complicated. While we do recognize that another season is coming to Prime Video, that does not mean that we are going to be seeing it anytime soon.

For the time being, here is what we can say: Odds are, work is not going to be done on the next version of the Alan Ritchson series until we get to the other side of the Neagley spin-off filming. That likely means that we will not get a lot of insight for a pretty long time — fingers crossed, we are going to have a chance to learn something more before the end of the year!

Right now, let’s just say that you will almost certainly not get a Reacher season 4 premiere date before the end of the year. Our general feeling is that the show will come back either in late 2026 or early 2027, mostly due to the fact that Amazon is likely to space out seasons. Much like they do with The Boys and its spin-off Gen V, we imagine something similar happening now between the main series and the spin-off in this universe. We know that Ritchson is happy to keep doing this show as long as the streaming service is on board. Isn’t that a cause for happiness?

