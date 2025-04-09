Reacher season 4: A wait before filming begins?

We are lucky to know already that a Reacher season 4 is going to be happening at some point over at Prime Video. With that being said, though, it is worth noting that it will be some time before you get a chance to actually see it.

What is the reason for that? Well, let’s just put it in pretty simple terms: It is going to be some time before production even kicks off for the latest batch of episodes featuring Alan Ritchson front and center.

According to a new report right now from TVLine, the spin-off Neagley is going to need to finish production before we get back to flagship show. What is the reason for that? Well, the two series utilize a rather similar crew, which we imagine is not that much of a surprise since it keeps a lot of people out there employed.

As for whether or not this is going to lead to some sort of massive delay in season 4, the simplest answer that we can give at present is “most likely not.” Why is that? Well, we do believe that Amazon is going to move forward deliver a season of Reacher every other year, with the same said for a spin-off. This is a strategy that they are also employing with The Boys and Gen V, and it makes a lot of sense given that these shows are incredibly expensive and also take a good while to make. Having a spin-off just further enables fans to stay actively involved and a part of these franchises for a much larger period of time. If we see Ritchson back as the title character in early 2027, we will consider ourselves quite pleased.

