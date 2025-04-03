Reacher season 4 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now into the month of April, what more can we say now about Reacher season 4? We know that more is coming … but when will we see it?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s begin by noting that the Alan Ritchson series is 100% coming back for another chapter. That has been known for a while and by virtue of that, we are now in a spot where we are just waiting to get some additional details. Unfortunately, this is where we prepare for a cold reality where we could be waiting a really long time for some other details to emerge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you are the folks at Amazon, then the first order of business is just making sure the story is set … and also preparing the Neagley spin-off, which is likely going to air at some point in between. We would be stunned if there is anything that substantial that ends up being revealed over the next several months in general, but it would not a surprise if we at least start to get more filming news.

How many more seasons could this last?

Honestly, it feels like the sky may very well be the limit here! So long as viewership is strong, we certainly think that Amazon will want to keep it going. Ritchson himself has certainly indicated that he is happy to keep playing the character. Even though there have been some changes recently on the studio end, we still think that Reacher is one of those shows that fits the profile of what they want in the long-term. We have seen, almost ever since Amazon first got into the business of making TV, that action dramas are their bread and butter.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates on Reacher now, including the state of the upcoming Neagley spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 4 on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







