Reacher – Neagley spin-off gets title, official cast

While you do continue to enjoy Reacher season 3 over at Prime Video, know that a big-time spin-off is on the way. So, what can we say about it now?

Well, we should note that given the new series is all about Frances Neagley, it should not be a shock that the title here is … well, Neagley. Amazon is not trying to overly complicate this at all. The cameras have already started to roll on the show, and we do tend to think that the powers-that-be are doing whatever they can to ensure that more episodes are ready to go in 2026.

So is there anything else that we can say about the spin-off now? Well, there have been a handful of cast additions confirmed. Take a look, per Men’s Journal, at all of the people who are now more of less officially on board.

Greyston Holt (Night Agent) as “Detective Hudson Riley”

Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as “Keno”

Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as “Renee”

Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as “Pierce Woodrow”

Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as “Lawrence Cole”

Just from the fact that there is a detective in here, we do tend to think that Neagley is going to be working to some extent with a number of people in a way that is both similar and different than her sometimes-partner. All early indications are that Alan Ritchson will reprise his role at some point in here but at the same time, he is not meant to be the main character. We are lucky to know at this point already that a Reacher season 4 is coming, and it is our hope that in the months to come, we will start to learn a little bit more about that at the same time.

