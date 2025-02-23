Reacher season 3 episode 4: More on Duffy’s allegiance

There is no denying that Reacher season 3 is largely a solo mission for its title character. Yet, at the same time, we’ll also say that he does still get some help here and there.

Over the first few episodes, we see Alan Ritchson’s character communicate not only with Neagley from afar, but also Susan Duffy, an undercover agent who clearly shares somewhat of an end goal with him. The two interact on multiple occasions throughout the first few episodes, and it feels easy to predict that a romantic connection could eventually be coming.

Sonya Cassidy is playing the role of Duffy this season, and she has some pretty interesting things to say about her collaboration with Reacher! Speaking to Screen Rant, she explains why the two are an effective team, and that neither one of them can really go at this alone:

“We’re hitting the ground running … moving at 80 miles an hour, and people could die, and the clock is ticking. So, she is very much leading the charge … When Reacher comes into it, what I like is that as much as he brings so much that is immensely helpful, they are a team. They’re both side by side and going, ‘Okay, well, let’s do this. It’s terrifying, there [are] a lot of unknowns, but you’ve got my back and I’ve got yours.’”

The two ultimately need each other, given that there are not a lot of other people you can trust within this entire operation. What we like about this storyline right now is that it feels very much like an underdog story with these two facing some really incredible odds. There is no guarantee that they are going to get out of this in one piece — well, at least that is the case for Duffy. A Reacher season 4 has already been ordered.

