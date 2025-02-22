Reacher season 3 episode 4: Will Zachary redeem himself?

There are, through at least the first three episodes, so many reasons why Reacher season 3 is possibly the best one yet. For starters, the title character is back doing what he does best, fighting bad guys and being resourceful all on his own. Beyond that, he’s also got a lot of great supporting characters around him.

Take, for starters, Zachary Beck. You can argue that he is a criminal who has done some bad things and yet, it also feels like he’s in a near-impossible situation, as well. This is someone who is being controlled in a way now by a bigger bad, and there is still one thing that he cares about in his son Richard.

So how does Anthony Michael Hall envision his character? Speaking to Variety, he indicated that becoming a father really gave him a chance to tap into Zachary’s vulnerabilities:

“Suddenly, I had a wealth of things to draw on … That allowed me to really connect with the whole nature of the Richard and Zach relationship. When you’re playing a dark character, you want to find some light in him. I think the light in him is his relationship with Richard. He’s very damaged, and it’s a damaged relationship. He’s looking to redeem himself to his son, so there’s that sense of self-forgiveness and redemption.”

Whether or not he can redeem himself to anyone else remains to be seen; however, does that matter to Zachary all that much? We do think that there could be this really fascinating story about a father and son in the midst of surrounding chaos … and of course, we expect that Reacher is still going to get into fights and be the action hero we expect him to be.

