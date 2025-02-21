Reacher season 3 episode 4 spoilers: How dark will things be?

Just in case you needed a reminder that Reacher season 3 is going to be all sorts of dark and intense, let’s just say we have you covered.

Are there still going to be some comedic moments moving forward on the Prime Video series? Sure, but when the dust settles, here is your reminder that a lot of this show is fundamentally all about watching the title character take on some pretty bad people, including a ghost from his past this time around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more REACHER reviews!

As this season goes along, things are going to get crazier and crazier; as a matter of fact, star Alan Ritchson noted to TV Insider that the darkest stuff involving a central villain is still to come. Not only that, but some of it was almost left on the cutting-room floor:

“I’ll give you this actually … I got a call from [Nick] Santora, our showrunner and he was very concerned. He was like, ‘I think I might need you to come in and swing a bat to fight for an idea.’ The powers-that-be were so concerned—not throwing any names out there—about how dark this one scene is that we shot that sort of establishes just how evil this dude is. They didn’t want to show it. They want to sort of cut around it and just sort of hint at it.

“And [Nick] goes, ‘I think this is one of your best performances’ and I think…without that scene, you’re sort of wondering exactly what you just asked. Why do we care this season? It has to happen. And so we sort of threw down and thankfully, we got to preserve a lot of what was there, but it’s dark. It’s dark. What this dude does is dark and we’re going to get to see that … The audience will be on Reacher’s side on this one for sure.”

When are we not on Reacher’s side? Even when he does act a little bit recklessly, we still tend to think he has such a charisma about him! He is one of those characters you would almost always want to run through a brick wall for, no questions asked.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Reacher

What are you most eager to see on Reacher season 3 the rest of the way?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







