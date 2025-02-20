Reacher season 3 episode 4 air date, what lies ahead

After the huge, three-episode premiere today on Prime Video, why not take a look at a Reacher season 3 episode 4 air date? There are so many reasons to be excited at this point after all!

With that, let’s go ahead and note that while it was nice to get so much great stuff at once this season for Alan Ritchson and the rest of the cast, this is not going to be the path moving forward. Rather episode 4 is currently slated to premiere on February 27, and there are going to be weekly installments the rest of the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

So, why do this? We tend to think there are a couple of reasons for this particular rollout. First and foremost, if you are Amazon, you probably want to get subscription money for more than just a singular month. This is a series that does cost a great deal of money to make, as do some of their other top-tier properties. They also may think it is in the best interest of the show itself to stay around for a little while. Think about it like this: If all of Reacher was out in a single week, it maybe stays in the conversation for about 14 days. Then, it disappears for almost two years / however long it is until we see the show back. They clearly do not want that, and they see value in viewers having discussion about it for more than a month.

If you do prefer the binge-watching model, here is the option that this does still exist for you! You can check out all of the episodes once the finale arrives and subscribe to Prime Video then … though we recognize that this will take a measure of patience that a lot of people may not have.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Reacher now, including the upcoming Neagley spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







