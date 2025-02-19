Reacher – Neagley spin-off: A Maria Sten filming update

With the premiere of Reacher season 3 coming later this week, what better time is there to discuss the Frances Neagley spin-off? Maria Sten is going to be a part of season 3, but there is also a chance to see a larger story all about her character soon.

So while we may be waiting a good while to see this story play out, there is nonetheless some pretty good news, as well. After all, you are going to be seeing the show enter production sooner rather than later — and it may actually be happening already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

After all, here is some of what Sten had to say to Collider about what is going on with this show:

We are moving quite quickly on it. The first shoot day is tomorrow … They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it, in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. ‘Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I’m doing something. Okay, great. Let’s go.’ So, it’s exciting.”

There is so much material to work with for this show and beyond just that, it does also feel like Alan Ritchson will be reprising his role over there, as well. We’re certainly not shocked that this is something that Amazon wanted, and for one simple reason: It takes a long time to make a season of television! Having two shows in the universe helps them to almost guarantee that no matter what, we are going to have a season of content a year featuring some of these characters.

Oh, and if you have not heard already, Reacher has already been renewed for a season 4! You don’t have to worry about that.

Related – See a sneak peek right now for the Reacher season 3 premiere

What are you the most eager to see on Reacher season 3, let alone the spin-off?

Sound off now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







