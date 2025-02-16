Reacher season 3 sneak peek: Arm-wrestling with Paulie

Just in case you needed a reminder for whatever reason, Reacher season 3 is going to premiere on Prime Video come February 20. While you wait for it to arrive, why not dive head-first into a brand-new preview?

We’ve known for a while that one of the most intriguing new additions to the season is Paulie, one of the only characters within the world of this show / the books who is significantly bigger and stronger than the series lead. He is a mountain of a man played by a 7’2” figure nicknamed “The Dutch Giant.” We’re sure that there are some epic battles to come but before we get to those, why not just settle for a game of arm-wrestling?

If you head over to the official Prime Video YouTube page now, you can see a preview for the upcoming season that features Reacher challenging Paulie to a game of Bavarian arm-wrestling to really prove which one of the two is stronger. The match begins, only for Alan Ritchson’s character to end up tricking up. This leads to a laugh-out-loud moment and the buildup to a more physical showdown … one that is rudely interrupted.

Of course, we have a hard time thinking that season 3 is going to come and go without these characters squaring off, but that is also not something that they are likely to tease in advance. We tend to think that personally, the goal here is going to be to save that for one of the later episodes so that they can build and build to it over time.

If you are not aware…

The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 are coming later this week. After that, you will see the show shift over to a weekly release. We imagine that there is a lot more that will be shared / teased along the way, so keep your eyes peeled for some of that!

