Reacher season 3 spoilers: More on a huge Paulie showdown!

After all, remember for a moment here that we’ve got a really enormous character coming on board this season — and we mean “enormous” in multiple ways. After all, the character of bodyguard Paulie is being played here by 7’2” actor Olivier Richters, who is otherwise known as “The Dutch Giant”! The show clearly wanted to find someone who could challenge Alan Ritchson, which is a rather impressive feat at the end of the day.

If you have seen the trailer for season 3 already, then you know that Reacher and Paulie are going to have at least one major fight … and it is going to be epic. Speaking to Empire, here is some of what Richters himself had to say on the subject:

“The effort they put into Reacher versus Paulie is astonishing … We might be a little bit immortal in the fight, because it continues for so long … I’m not going to say we’re going to win an Oscar for the fight scene, but it’s going to be spectacular.”

What we feel like we can say with a certain measure of confidence now is that this is probably going to be more or less what every single fan of the show could possibly want. If you are watching the Prime Video hit, you are probably doing so to see some of the most epic battles known to humankind. Why wouldn’t we see something similar here? That’s just the thing that fundamentally makes the most sense; you want to set a new bar for yourself, one that future seasons of the series could even struggle to reach for one reason or another. Why wouldn’t you want that?

