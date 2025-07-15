Smoke season 1 episode 5 sneak peek: Mike’s presentation

As we look towards Smoke season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ later this week, let’s just say that things are going to get. After all, just remember the fact that there is already some suspicion around Mike already, who we know to be both a narcissist and also one of the two arsonists at the center of the show. That is without even talking about what is going on here when it comes to his book.

The thing about Mike, though, is that he is always going to live in his own little world, even in the midst of an active series of investigations.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview for what is coming up that shows Mike speaking at a conference, one where he speaks about fire in grand terms only to be eventually interrupted by a woman in the audience. Let’s just say that she is more than happy to challenge him at every turn with scientific fact, and then accuses him of basically being in love with his own voice. If there is ever someone who is going to absolutely infuriate him for no reason, this is it.

Ultimately, is this going to send the character on a downward spiral or off to burn someone else? The biggest reason to think so at this point is simply because he tends to move rather emotionally when it comes to these acts — and really, there is little reason to think that this is about to change now. He doesn’t seem like he is one of those people who is going to be changing his ways — and we certainly do not think redemption is front of mind.

