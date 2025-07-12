Smoke season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Michelle looks for answers

As we start to look towards Smoke season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, is there any one thing in particular we should expect to see?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that at this point as a viewer, we know who a lot of the main players are in setting the fires. However, that does not mean that everyone behind the scenes does, and that is the real source of the conflict. Can someone like Michelle really figure out what is going on with Dave? She clearly has some questions, and that is going to lead her to someone who she thinks can help.

Below, you can see the full Smoke season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some more thoughts on what is ahead:

While Gudsen heads out of town for a conference, Calderone tries to track down his old partner. Freddy seeks revenge.

While Michelle’s efforts here could make for a good story, the Freddy part is what should make everyone nervous. This is a broken person who is out to destroy those he feels slighted by. He is ignored and invisible and from what we can tell, that is a major part of his quiet rage. Even though we know that Dave and Michelle are making some efforts already to stop him, that doesn’t mean they will be able to do it. This is such a dark show that honestly, it feels silly to assume that we’re going to see some sort of peaceful end to the story.

No matter what happens, we’re acutely aware that we are just scratching the surface of this world. There are a number of episodes to go and from what we’ve seen so far, it makes perfect sense to think that there are more plot twists — and potentially even more deaths.

