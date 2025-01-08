Reacher season 3 trailer takes on the full Persuader story

If you were not aware for whatever reason, Reacher season 3 is poised to premiere on Prime Video on February 20, and you’ve got another reason to be stoked to see it now. How else would you describe the latest trailer?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a full preview that gives you a great sense of the story from the Lee Child book Persuader, including Reacher going undercover in a precarious environment where he does not always have control. For starters, he’s used to being the biggest guy out there — what happens when he runs into a dude that looks to be nearly twice his size? That’s yet another problem for him to solve.

For those who thought that season 2 of the series was a little too team-focused, there is a good chance that you are going to love season 3. After all, we are going to be seeing a major shift in things as we see a story that is a little more individualized for the title character and he has to think in terms of resourcefulness front and center. Sure, Neagley is going to be around to help at some point, but that doesn’t mean she is going to be there all the time.

Of course, the trailer indicates that you are going to basically get every single thing that you could possibly want from the show — great action sequences for sure, but also romance and a little bit of espionage. The series has already been renewed for a season 4, so that’s not something that you have to worry about while you get into the entire process of watching the show. Just buckle up and prepare for a wild ride.

