Reacher season 3: Alan Ritchson on Neagley spin-off

For those who are not aware already, Reacher season 3 is going to be coming to Prime Video on February 20. Why is there to be excited about here? Well, to be frank, a lot. This is a season that is going to cram a lot of great stuff in, especially when it comes to seeing the title character return a little bit more to its roots. You will have a chance to see Alan Ritchson’s character on his own here and there; yet, rest assured that you will also see Maria Sten here and there as Neagley.

Speaking of Neagley, it is certainly worth being excited about her upcoming spin-off! This is a chance to see another angle of this universe, and hopefully, also make the wait between seasons of the flagship show a little bit easier.

In a new post on Instagram, here is what Ritchson himself had to say about the spin-off in a post simultaneously discussing the season 3 premiere:

Huge congrats to [Maria Sten] btw on her Neagley spinoff. So well-deserved and such a cool way for fans like myself to be able to spend even more time in the Reacher universe. You’ll definitely see me pop by her world.

Of course, we’re hardly shocked that Alan would turn up there at some point — even if it is not his story per se, he is still a major part of it. Our hope here is simply that there being two shows just enrichens the world more.

If you did not know for whatever reason…

Well, a season 4 for Reacher has already been confirmed! This news coming out now is exciting, mostly due to the fact that it could hopefully reduce the team between seasons … though we recognize Amazon will have final say on that.

