Reacher season 3 premiere date revealed; see first teaser!

We know that it has been a long time coming, but today, we finally have a premiere date for Reacher season 3. If that isn’t even enough, why not talk about the schedule and also more details on what lies ahead?

Let’s start with the best news of all — as the brand-new key art featuring Alan Ritchson above reveals, the next batch of episodes will kick off on Thursday, February 20. The first three episodes are going to air on that date, and then you will see weekly installments leading up to the finale in late March.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Insofar as the synopsis goes, Prime Video is not giving away too much save for the following:

Based on the 7th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Persuader, Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

How about a teaser?

We tend to think that this will get you a little bit more excited. If you head over to the link here, you can get a much better sense of what’s ahead here through the lens of Reacher’s latest challenges. He is going to be on his own more than he was in the team-focused season 2, and he is also going to be facing off against numerous threats — including a bodyguard played by Olivier Richters who is practically twice his size. Typically, the title character is able to overpower a lot of his goes; moving forward, it feels clear that some things are going to be different.

The show has already been renewed for a season 4, so you don’t really have to worry about that. Instead, just prepare to enjoy some of the chaos that is right in front of you.

Related – See more about the planned Reacher spin-off all about Neagley

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 when it arrives on Prime Video?

Are you glad to at least have a date? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







