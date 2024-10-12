Reacher – Neagley spin-off: Amazon boss on early excitement

The past few weeks have proven to be pretty darn exciting when it comes to the world of Reacher over at Prime Video. Not only is the original show coming back for a season 4, but we know that there is a spin-off coming about Frances Neagley as well! This means that the world of the Lee Child books is expanding greatly, and with a character who a lot of people already have come to love.

So how did the process of getting this show ordered come about? Well, let’s just say that there are a number of different factors at play here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke indicated that a lot of this came down to conversations between themselves and the production team:

We knew from the feedback on the show that people love her. And her character is really, really interesting. She’s very guarded, very formidable.

…So when [“Reacher” creator] Nick Santora and Skydance came to us with an idea to build something off her, they wrote the material and we thought it was fantastic. It was very exciting especially to have a female lead.

Now, a heavy dose of reality

It is tremendously exciting to know that this show is coming and yet, we do need to be really patient with things here! It certainly does not feel like this is a show that will be coming before 2026, and we tend to think the idea here is going to be delivering this show between seasons of the flagship to help tide people over and deliver a unique experience in its own right — in that way, it could be a little bit similar to what we are getting when it comes to The Boys and then also Gen V.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Reacher right now, including when the third season could premiere

What are you the most eager to see when it comes to the Reacher – Neagley spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







