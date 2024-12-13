SWAT season 8 episode 9 return date for Shemar Moore, cast

Following the big episode tonight on CBS, do you want to get the SWAT season 8 episode 9 return date? Well, there are some things to know.

First and foremost, let’s note that the Shemar Moore series is not going to be back early on in January — instead, you will be waiting until close to the end of the month. For now, the plan is to bring the show back moving into Friday, January 31.

Now, there is one other major thing that you should note here when it comes to a significant timeslot change. Starting in January, SWAT will be taking over the timeslot that was occupied for the past 14+ years by Blue Bloods. No pressure, right? The Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series did the unthinkable, as it managed to consistently perform well week in and week out despite it airing so late during the week. It is hard to generate a lot of viewers in that spot, especially when it comes to the 18-49 demographic. We are pretty curious to see just how it fares!

Obviously, the disappointing reality here is that because we are waiting a good month and a half, you are probably going to be waiting at least a few more weeks to get more details on what else is ahead within Hondo’s world. Then again, we don’t think that you need a synopsis or a lot of other details to have a sense of what lies ahead. This is a show that has a bread and butter that is almost entirely based around action and drama. It’s not going to move away from that, no matter when the series airs or, beyond that, how it airs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

