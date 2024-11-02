SWAT season 8: Shemar Moore on long-term future

Is SWAT season 8 going to be the final one over at CBS? We know that in some ways, the Shemar Moore drama has been here before. It has dealt with situations where it appeared to be canceled, only for the network to change its mind.

As of right now, the drama is firmly entrenched in a good timeslot on Friday nights, but this hardly means that it will be around forever! There is still a lot of uncertainty down the road, and nobody is more acutely aware of that than Moore himself. Speaking to People Magazine, he jokes that the only thing holding him back at this point is Father Time:

“Everybody at S.W.A.T. wants season 13. And I’m like, “You’ve got to talk to my knees, boy. It ain’t no joke … Hey, I’m 54. It ain’t like it was. It’s harder and harder running around, jumping over cars and playing tough guy and trying to keep that six-pack together.”

We do think that it would be nice to see the show get to season 10 but above all else, we really just want the series to end on its own terms. We know that the season 7 finale was meant to be a series finale in so many ways and whenever the show does end, we hope that there will be another opportunity to have a proper farewell, one that will allow some of the original stars to come back for an appearance. We know that cost factors into some of that, but we hope that there will be a way to figure it out.

For now, let’s just celebrate that SWAT is in the midst of a 22-episode season; there are going to be a ton of opportunities to tell stories about Hondo and the rest of the team!

How many more seasons do you think that SWAT is going to last?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

