SWAT season 8 episode 4 spoilers: A city-wide blackout!

Just in case you wanted to learn a bit more now about SWAT season 8 episode 4 on CBS next week, let’s just say this: Much of the city could be in danger. After all, what else happens when there is a blackout? This is basically the closest that we see the world of this show become to The Purge, as it becomes incredibly hard to police and/or monitor the situation.

While we cannot speak so much to any personal situations that are going on here, we can say this: If you are watching this show for the action, you will not be disappointed.

Curious in other intel? Then go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 4 synopsis below:

“The Sepulveda Protocol” – A blackout throws the city into chaos, forcing 20-Squad onto the streets for an emergency patrol day, which quickly escalates when Hondo and team uncover a terror threat, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

How are the show’s ratings?

This is something that we have not had too many opportunities to discuss so far this season, but we certainly think that it is important! After all, this show was given a rare un-cancellation by CBS earlier this year, right when it looked like close to a sure thing that it was going to be heading off into the sunset.

Well, in the live + same-day numbers that we are seeing at the moment, SWAT is down at least 15% in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic. However, there are also some important things to consider here! Take, for starters, the fact that Friday-night series tend to perform better in the winter months, and we can see what happens at around that point.

