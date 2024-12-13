Blue Bloods season 15: Why didn’t it happen at CBS?

Given that tonight marked the Blue Bloods series finale at CBS, this feels like the proper time to talk about a season 15. Why aren’t we getting that?

Well, what probably will frustrate a lot of people out there at the moment is rather simple: Pretty much the entirety of the cast and crew wanted to see the show back for more. Yet, at the same time, the move to cancel the show was done by CBS, seemingly for their desire to “refresh” the schedule to a certain extent. We tend to think that personally, it came down to money. Television is an expensive process, and with broadcast ratings declining, networks want to do whatever they can to cut costs.

What are some of the major costs at the center of Blue Bloods? Well, for starters, the series has an enormous cast and even with many of the main players taking a pay cut for season 14, this is still a hard thing to overcome. Add to this now the fact that the series films in New York City, which is hardly a cheap place to shoot at the same time.

Oh, and of course, production-wise shows get much more expensive as they go along.

The franchise’s future

Well, there is still at least some sort of chance that there will be a spin-off at some point, as Paramount executives have not closed the door on it. Yet, it does not seem like anything is imminent, and it could be fall 2025 or even later until we see something more.

All we know for now is this: It’s been an incredible ride and by virtue of that alone, we’re going to miss the series greatly.

Are you still bummed out that there is no Blue Bloods season 15 happening at CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

