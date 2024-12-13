Blue Bloods series finale: An ideal Danny Reagan spin-off?

With the Blue Bloods series finale just over 24 hours away from now, why not just go ahead and say something crazy. Does Donnie Wahlberg already have a perfect idea for a Danny Reagan spin-off?

Of course, we don’t want to jump the gun here when it comes to saying that something could happen — and yet, one of the rumored spin-off ideas from the past has been one revolving around Danny. Unfortunately, nothing has ever been greenlit or discussed formally with such a show, but it feels on paper to be one of the better bets everyone involved could make. After all, Donnie is more than capable of carrying a spin-off himself — though there would have to be some ways to differentiate it from what we’ve seen so far over the fourteen seasons of the original show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reviews and reactions!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Donnie himself had the following to say about where he pictures the character ending up:

I would have Danny Reagan walk right into the next episode of Blue Bloods and we do another 14 seasons. So there’s that.

Now that that’s out of the way, I would say I would have Danny Reagan walk right into his next chapter of his life, maybe in a different place doing a similar job and perhaps with someone from the current cast. But I want him to not be too far from the family so that he could still see them and spend time with them, but maybe to see what life has in store for him now that his boys have gone off and he’s empty nesting and his wife’s gone. Maybe he can see what the future holds for him on his own. As long as he can visit the family sometimes. Does that sound like a tease for a spinoff?

Our feeling here, of course, is that the perfect storyline for the spin-off is Danny and Baez off somewhere new, doing what they can to solve cases in a different way. Imagine them as private investigators? They’d get to work together even if they decide to be involved romantically! It’s a dream, but it’d be great to see it become reality.

Related – See more sneak peeks now for the upcoming Blue Bloods series finale

What do you think we are going to see from Donnie Wahlberg in the Blue Bloods series finale?

Sound off in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







