Blue Bloods series finale: Donnie Wahlberg on tricky future

We recognize that tomorrow night on CBS, we are going to have a chance to see the Blue Bloods series finale arrive. Yet, at the same time, it is hard to still raise questions about the long-term future of the franchise. How can we not?

For starters, remember that there has been talk for months about some possible spin-offs or other ideas that could surface within this universe. For now, we have no reason to think that Paramount is going to abandon those based on the performance of the original. It may just take some time before anything is decided upon, let alone some cast members contacted.

For the time being, just know this when it comes to Donnie Wahlberg — he is still looking over his shoulder, actively wondering about what could be next. For more, just check out what he had to say to Variety:

“It feels like, I read a movie script, I’m negotiating to do a deal for the movie, and I’m walking to my agent’s office, and I keep looking back over my shoulder, hoping someone from ‘Blue Bloods’ is chasing me down the street saying, ‘Wait, we’re going to do one more season.’ … A lot of times in television, 14 years in, people are running for the exit. We’re all trying to move forward now onto what’s next, but I think every one of us has that feeling of just turning back, hoping someone’s there to say, ‘Don’t sign that contract. Wait a minute!’”

This is yet another reminder that every single person within this universe wants it to come back, as none of the cast wanted it to end in the first place. This was a CBS choice — in our opinion, one to save money during a time in which people are cutting costs left and right.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

