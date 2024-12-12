Blue Bloods series finale: New ‘End of Tour’ sneak peeks

As many of you may be aware already, the Blue Bloods series finale is going to air on CBS this Friday … and we’re still not sure we are emotionally ready. “End of Tour” is an hour that has been a long time coming, and one that will try to tie up as many different loose ends as humanly possible.

With that in mind, why not focus for a moment on Danny? We know that one of the big questions for weeks is whether or not he and Baez could have a future outside the job … and some new sneak peeks have us wondering that further.

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods YouTube page now, you can get a much better sense of what is ahead, including a huge scene for Donnie Wahlberg’s character and Henry. In this, Danny’s grandpa reminds him that he has forgotten over time that in the end, he really shouldn’t bring the job home … but it’s a problem when there is no one else at home. His entire life has become cases, and is that really a way to live? It’s certainly something that you have to wonder about greatly at this point.

In the end, the biggest thing that we can simply say with a matter of confidence here is that this finale could make you emotional. We are optimistic that there could be some sort of big moment for Danny and Baez before it is over, especially since there’s no reason not to! After all, there’s no need to worry about seeing them on-screen again if the show is over; if there is a spin-off and the two return, there is easily another way or two to tell that story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

