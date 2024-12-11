Blue Bloods series finale: Where the ratings stand in advance

In just a matter of a few days at this point the Blue Bloods series finale is going to be here — but who says we are at the end of the entire franchise? There is still a chance of a spin-off or something more at some point, though it may take some time to figure out 1) what the premise would be and then 2) how interested CBS and parent company Paramount are.

For the time being, though, one thing we can 100% say with confidence is simply this: The ratings for the show absolutely justify us getting something more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reactions, reviews, and more!

So what can we say right now? Well, the second part of the final season is still close to averaging 5 million live viewers a week. Now, it is true that this is far from where the show was during its heyday, but there are a lot of different components and variables that you have to think about here. Most shows at this point are watched by big audiences after the fact, whether it be via streaming or DVR.

Now, we just have to wait and see if the numbers for the finale are equally solid, and then what CBS wants to do from there.

An important thing to keep in mind

Remember for a moment here that Blue Bloods is not ending because CBS did not like the story. Rather, it seems to be about “refreshing” their lineup … though we actually think it is more about the series in its current form being so expensive to make. If they can do something else within this universe that is far more cost-effective, it feels inevitable that they are going to take a long look at it. They just have to figure out the story and the characters that make the most sense.

Related – See some more teases now on the Blue Bloods series finale

What do you most want to see moving when it comes to Blue Bloods and the series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







