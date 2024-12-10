Blue Bloods series finale video: A Danny, Baez moment?

In just a matter of days, the Blue Bloods series finale is going to be here — and it may be fair to say that we are still not emotionally ready for it.

After all, how could we be? It has been such a long road to make it here, and all of that anticipation has us certainly on edge when it comes to what the producers may ultimately decide to do. We are anticipating some huge moments and plenty of surprises, but we will have to wait and see what some of those look like.

For the time being, why not just check out the latest sneak peek? If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new featurette where Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and many other cast members describe the experience of filming the finale and reflect on their time on the show. All of this is significant, but we tend to think what is going to stick with people the most is the brief little snippet of Danny and Baez in here. In this, Donnie’s character tells her that he is stuck on something that his grandfather has told him, and invites her to go and get a pizza. We tend to think that this is a reference to some time ago, when Henry and Frank both encouraged him to not be alone for the rest of his life after losing Linda.

We’ve said this for ages, but the Blue Bloods series finale is the perfect time to make Danny and Baez officially into a thing. After all, this is a way to pair them up that never interrupted the flow of the show!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

