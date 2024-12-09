Blue Bloods series finale: The big spin-off struggle

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the Blue Bloods series finale and that alone is a cause for excitement. Of course we imagine that there is going to be a lot of action and drama — and who knows? There will likely be a few tears shed, both on-screen as well as off.

For the sake of this article, though, it only feels right to revisit the talk about there being a spin-off. Is that going to happen or not? Or, rather, what is the creative team and CBS thinking about at this point?

When it comes to what is actually happening behind the scenes at present, the only thing that can be noted is that there are conversations, at least as confirmed by one Paramount executive. Of course, within that there is no guarantee that conversations will lead into something materializing.

The biggest challenge that everyone from the producers to the higher-ups are likely facing here is one that comes down solely to the premise itself. When you think about the Reagans, the one thing that you clearly hear time and time again is family. If you take away Danny, Erin, Jamie, or Eddie, for example, as a new lead for a spin-off, does it work without the mix? Another thing that you are likely thinking about here is if you take a lesser character, is that going to generate anywhere near the same audience?

While we have advocated for Joe Hill in the past, we would say that Donnie Wahlberg makes the most sense as a potential star for a spin-off. He’s a big enough name, he plays a beloved character, and we tend to think you could find a way where he goes out, blossoms, and then spends some time with his family off-screen. At the very least, it feels a little bit more feasible than what you could get otherwise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

